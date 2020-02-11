Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accident victim donates organs, gives new lease of life to six

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:36 IST
Accident victim donates organs, gives new lease of life to six

A city hospital said on Tuesday that it witnessed a brave act of compassion from the family of a road accident victim as they gave their consent to donate his organs to patients in need of immediate transplant. Thirty-five-year-old Hemanth Kumar, hailing from Kunigal, suffered a brain injury following a severe road traffic accident at Sunkadakatte after he fell down from his bike.

He was brought to BR Life SSNMC Hospital for emergency and advanced care. However, despite all the clinical efforts provided, Hemanth could not survive and was confirmed brain dead by the treating team, a Hospital release said.

Hemanth's family approached the medical team at the hospital and expressed their wish to donate his healthy organs to patients in dire need of a transplant, it said. The liver and one of the kidneys were transplanted to patients at BR Life SSNMC Hospital, a 400-bed tertiary care healthcare provider.

The lungs, another kidney, heart valves and corneas were transported to other hospitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long Operation Smile, the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonge...

WRAPUP 9-Expert sees coronavirus over by April in China, WHO still alarmed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization feared a very grave global threat.As the epidemic squeezed the worlds second-bigge...

Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts; hearing Wednesday

Nirbhayas parents and the Delhi government moved a trial court on Tuesday seeking fresh death warrants for the four death row convicts for her gang rape and murder. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts ...

Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020