Accident victim donates organs, gives new lease of life to six

A city hospital said on Tuesday that it witnessed a brave act of compassion from the family of a road accident victim as they gave their consent to donate his organs to patients in need of immediate transplant. Thirty-five-year-old Hemanth Kumar, hailing from Kunigal, suffered a brain injury following a severe road traffic accident at Sunkadakatte after he fell down from his bike.

He was brought to BR Life SSNMC Hospital for emergency and advanced care. However, despite all the clinical efforts provided, Hemanth could not survive and was confirmed brain dead by the treating team, a Hospital release said.

Hemanth's family approached the medical team at the hospital and expressed their wish to donate his healthy organs to patients in dire need of a transplant, it said. The liver and one of the kidneys were transplanted to patients at BR Life SSNMC Hospital, a 400-bed tertiary care healthcare provider.

The lungs, another kidney, heart valves and corneas were transported to other hospitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

