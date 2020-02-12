Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

  • Yokohama
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 06:37 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 06:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

That brings the total of confirmed infections on the ship to 174 people out of 492 tests so far, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Separately, one quarantine officer also tested positive, Kato told reporters. The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. The ministry said tests are being conducted for others who are deemed to need them and it will announce the results later.

The U.K.-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world's largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.

