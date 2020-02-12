Sahyadri Hospitals Appoints Abrarali Dalal as Chief Operating Officer

Sahyadri Hospitals, Maharashtra's largest chain of multi-specialty hospitals, has named Abrarali Dalal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dalal is a healthcare and telecom industry veteran with an established track record. He was pivotal in building North India's first private children's hospital in his previous role as Group COO, Rainbow Children's Hospitals. Earlier, he was Facility Director at Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Founded in 1994, the Pune-headquartered Sahyadri Hospitals currently operates five tertiary care and three secondary care hospitals with 750 beds across Pune (Deccan Gymkhana, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Bibwewadi, Kasba Peth and Hadapsar), Nashik and Karad. Sahyadri has more than

1,500 clinicians along with 2,500 support staff providing high quality tertiary care medical services.

"With his rich and diverse experience, Dalal will take the Sahyadri Group towards the next level of growth and help achieve our aim to increase the bed count and revenue significantly in five years," Dr. Charudutt Apte, Founder, Chairman and MD, Sahyadri Hospitals said.

In October 2019, The Everstone Group, one of the largest India and South East Asia focused healthcare investors, had acquired a controlling stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Limited.

About Sahyadri Hospitals

About Everstone Group

Everstone is a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of US$5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore), London, New York and Mauritius, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

