Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 10:43 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

* China's Hubei province reported a record 242 deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the toll to 1,310. Daily new cases in the province jumped to 14,840, up from 1,638, the fastest rise. * Provincial officials started using computerised tomography (CT) scans to look for infections. It had previously allowed infections to be confirmed only by RNA tests, which can take days to process and delay treatment.

* The surge came a day after China reported its lowest number of new cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical adviser that the epidemic will end by April. * Asian stock markets wobbled, while safe-havens yen, gold and bonds rose after the virus toll update.

* Forty-four fresh cases have been detected on the Princes Diamond cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan. * Cruise ship MS Westerdam docked in Cambodia after being denied docking rights in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines over fears one of its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew might have the virus, even though none had tested positive.

* Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until at least March 16. * The number of confirmed cases in Britain rose to nine. The latest patient had caught the virus in China.

* A second person evacuated from Wuhan to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the virus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14. * The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that any apparent slowdown in the spread of the epidemic should be viewed with "extreme caution". "This outbreak could still go in any direction," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

* North Korean media announced the quarantine period had been extended to 30 days, and that all government institutions as well as foreigners living in North Korea were expected to obey it "unconditionally". * Chinese scientists are testing two antiviral drugs and preliminary clinical trial results are weeks away.

* Hundreds of infections have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and territories, but only two people have died from the virus outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. (Compiled by Uttaresh.V; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Whitefield Performs Path-breaking Surgery Using a Novel Procedure 'Arthroscopic Latarjet'

BANGALORE, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Whitefield performed Arthroscopic Latarjet surgery for the first time in Bangalore. This novel and minimally invasive procedure was used to give new lease of life to 3 patients - 29 ...

Trying my best to get back to the pace: Lungi Ngidi

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi is returning back to his rhythm after recovering from a hamstring injury. It takes a lot out of your mental side. Physically, obviously I am trying as best as I can to get back to the pace that I was at and to...

With impeachment over, critics see Trump 'retribution tour'

Washington, Feb 13 AP In the week since his acquittal on impeachment charges, a fully emboldened President Donald Trump is demonstrating his determination to assert an iron grip on government, pushing his Justice Department to ease up on a ...

Vietnam quarantines commune of 10,000 over coronavirus

Vietnam announced Thursday that a commune of 10,000 people will be placed under quarantine due to fears over the spread of the new coronavirus. As of February 13, 2020, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020