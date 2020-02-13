Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emergency visits rise for opioid-related cases, data reveals

The emergency departments at hospitals are being increasingly utilized by the patients for the treatment for opioid disorders, as per a new analysis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
Emergency visits rise for opioid-related cases, data reveals
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The emergency departments at hospitals are being increasingly utilized by the patients for the treatment for opioid disorders, as per a new analysis. The new analysis in Annals of Emergency Medicine shows that the prevalence of patients who visited emergency departments at four Indiana hospital systems for repeat opioid-related emergencies jumped from 8.8 per cent of all opioid-related visits in 2012 to 34.1 per cent in 2017 - nearly a four-fold increase in just five years.

Casey P. Balio, PhD candidate at IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and lead study author said: "Emergency departments are vital partners in treatment for opioid disorders. Less frequently discussed is the value of emergency department data that can be applied to predict and prevent emergencies among at-risk patients." "Because the ED is such an important site for care, we need to identify opportunities for treatment and support that help increase efficiency across systems of care and benefits patients," Casey added.

Patients with greater numbers of previous opioid-related ED visits, previous unique number hospital systems for which they've had an ED encounter, heroin use being documented at the encounter, those insured by Medicaid or uninsured relative to privately insured were more likely to have a future emergency department encounter for opioid-related emergencies, according to the analysis. The data of 9,295 patients in four Indiana hospital systems was conducted from a statewide regional Health Information Exchange system that examined the prescription history, visit detail, and community characteristics.

"Consolidating patient information from multiple emergency departments can improve risk assessment and help identify more opportunities to provide patients with treatment, particularly those who have multiple ED visits for opioid-related health emergencies. More effective use of health information can enable more efficient care for these individuals," said Balio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak senior cop, ex-assistant attorney general kidnapped

Pakistani senior cop Mufakhar Adeel and former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla were kidnapped by unknown men in Lahore earlier this week, The News International reported on Thursday. Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police SSP...

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says impact of migration from direct store delivery model will be felt most in 2020

Nestle SA CEO AT PRESS CONFERENCE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WAS A BIT HEAVY ON DISPOSALS AND A BIT LIGHT ON ACQUISITIONS, 2020 WILL BE BETTER IN THAT REGARD SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH FROM PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT IN 2019 WAS 35 BASIS POINTS SAYS WE CONT...

DR Congo and GE sign MoU in infrastructure projects to increase electricity

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC and General Electric NYSE GE GE.com have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in infrastructure projects enabling the increase in the supply of electric energy...

'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

The Hunar Haat initiative has been a mega mission for empowering master artisans and has infused new energy into traditional crafts that were fading, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi, along with Union mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020