Emergency visits rise for opioid-related cases, data reveals

The emergency departments at hospitals are being increasingly utilized by the patients for the treatment for opioid disorders, as per a new analysis. The new analysis in Annals of Emergency Medicine shows that the prevalence of patients who visited emergency departments at four Indiana hospital systems for repeat opioid-related emergencies jumped from 8.8 per cent of all opioid-related visits in 2012 to 34.1 per cent in 2017 - nearly a four-fold increase in just five years.

Casey P. Balio, PhD candidate at IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and lead study author said: "Emergency departments are vital partners in treatment for opioid disorders. Less frequently discussed is the value of emergency department data that can be applied to predict and prevent emergencies among at-risk patients." "Because the ED is such an important site for care, we need to identify opportunities for treatment and support that help increase efficiency across systems of care and benefits patients," Casey added.

Patients with greater numbers of previous opioid-related ED visits, previous unique number hospital systems for which they've had an ED encounter, heroin use being documented at the encounter, those insured by Medicaid or uninsured relative to privately insured were more likely to have a future emergency department encounter for opioid-related emergencies, according to the analysis. The data of 9,295 patients in four Indiana hospital systems was conducted from a statewide regional Health Information Exchange system that examined the prescription history, visit detail, and community characteristics.

"Consolidating patient information from multiple emergency departments can improve risk assessment and help identify more opportunities to provide patients with treatment, particularly those who have multiple ED visits for opioid-related health emergencies. More effective use of health information can enable more efficient care for these individuals," said Balio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.