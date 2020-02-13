No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

The UN health agency on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.

"This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," Michael Ryan, head of the WHO's health emergency program, said at a press conference.

