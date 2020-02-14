Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid uptake of new medicine means elimination of hepatitis C from NZ

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver, proving fatal for about 200 New Zealanders each year.

Rapid uptake of new medicine means elimination of hepatitis C from NZ
“I’m delighted we’re off to a flying start toward our goal of eliminating this disease from New Zealand with almost 3400 people treated with Maviret in the first year alone,” David Clark said. Image Credit: (Health.mil)

The rapid uptake of life-saving new hepatitis C medicine Maviret since it was funded by PHARMAC a year ago means the elimination of the deadly disease from this country is a realistic goal, Health Minister David Clark says.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver, proving fatal for about 200 New Zealanders each year. PHARMAC has been funding Maviret – treatment with a 98 percent cure rate - since February last year.

"I'm delighted we're off to a flying start toward our goal of eliminating this disease from New Zealand with almost 3400 people treated with Maviret in the first year alone," David Clark said.

"Maviret has real potential to cure almost all of the 40,000 New Zealanders now thought to have the disease, hundreds of whom would otherwise go on to develop cirrhosis, liver cancer and require liver transplants."

Maviret was developed with significant input from Auckland University and Auckland City Hospital liver specialist Professor Ed Gane.

"We know that that a lot of people have been diagnosed but have not yet accessed treatment," says Professor Gane.

"We also think about half of those people who have the disease have never been tested at all and therefore those people need to be aware that they could have hepatitis C, and that there's a universal cure which is simple – eight weeks of tablets once a day and you're cured. That will have a huge impact."

David Clark says Professor Gane deserves huge credit for his work over many years treating New Zealanders with hepatitis C and his research towards the development of Maviret.

"This is a fantastic example of kiwis healing kiwis with the backing of PHARMAC and the Government. I'm incredibly proud of what Professor Gane and our health services have achieved to date with this treatment and I'm sure they will continue to build on this work.

"For the sake of your long term health and the wellbeing of your family, if you think there's even a tiny chance you may have contracted hepatitis C, get tested so you can access Maviret if you need it and get cured, David Clark said.

Aucklander Stephen Hassan is among those who did exactly that and is now free of the disease.

"I had no symptoms and certainly wasn't expecting to have hepatitis C," says Stephen.

"I was one of the lucky ones, discovering it before it did too much damage and as it turns out, I was the first patient to access funded Maviret twelve months ago. Following an eight-week treatment programme taken at home, I'm now hepatitis C free, and so grateful for that.

"It's not a hard thing to do and if you've ever been at risk definitely take that step and find out for your own peace of mind because the treatment we have now is a real blessing," Stephen Hassan says.

David Clark says the early success of Maviret in curing New Zealanders like Stephen demonstrates the strength of the PHARMAC model.

"Maviret is not a cheap medicine, but its availability shows that where the benefits of new treatments are clear and substantial, PHARMAC moves quickly to make them available to New Zealanders.

PHARMAC chief executive Sarah Fitt is thrilled to know how much life has changed for those who have taken Maviret.

"Everything we do at PHARMAC is about getting the best health outcomes for all New Zealanders from the medicines we fund. I am immensely proud that PHARMAC has been able to fund what is essentially a cure for a serious illness like hepatitis C."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofssons second goal of the game came with 216 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ol...

India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ...

J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district. The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to ca...

NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. Taylor served as the teams backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020