Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Condom use is sexy': Mexico City campaigners dish out rubbers ahead of Valentine's Day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:22 IST
'Condom use is sexy': Mexico City campaigners dish out rubbers ahead of Valentine's Day
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Residents in Mexico's sprawling capital were encouraged to play it safe on Valentine's Day, as 100,000 condoms were distributed across the city's metro stations on Thursday in the run up to the annual love fest.

Dozens of volunteers, some dressed as garish-coloured condoms, dished out packets of rubber protection across 24 metro stations as part of a campaign to prevent venereal diseases, rising HIV infections across Mexico and unwanted pregnancies. Celebrating 'International Condom Day' on Feb. 13, sexual safety campaigners from AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) organization launched their campaign using the "Condom use is sexy" tagline.

"Unfortunately, every year, because of shame or misinformation, people are infected with various diseases," said Miriam Ruiz, head of the AIDS Rapid Testing Area at AHF. Only 15% of Mexican couples use condoms, according to AHF, and the organization wants to break the "taboo" around the use of condoms.

The campaign resonated with many residents in Mexico City, which is home to nearly 9 million people, with over 21 million in its greater metropolitan area. "I use condoms, but the truth is that there is still a lot of machismo in Mexico and men do not want to use a condom," said 23-year-old student Manuela Zepeda.

"I tell men: if you want (sex), put it on," she added, while showing the female condom that she had just been given. Daily HIV infections increased to 44 from 33 per day between 2017 and 2018, according to Mexico's National Centre for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida).

Lourdes Zamuro, a 63-year-old woman, took two strips. "These condoms are for my grandchildren," she said in front of her smiling husband, Adrian Carrera, 65.

"Things were different before. We can't stop them having sex. Better to inform them and help them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofssons second goal of the game came with 216 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ol...

India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ...

J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district. The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to ca...

NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. Taylor served as the teams backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020