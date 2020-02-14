Left Menu
Children miss more school when their mothers experience physical violence: Study

Children of mothers who experience physical violence tend to miss more school, suggests a study.

  • Updated: 14-02-2020 11:33 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 11:00 IST
Children miss more school when their mothers experience physical violence: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: picryl

Children of mothers who experience physical violence tend to miss more school, suggests a study. The study was conducted by researchers of George Mason University and was published in the Maternal and Child Health Journal.

The study found that 23.3% of women who experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) reported their child's school attendance was disrupted. The study used baseline data from a sub-sample of 659 women in Mexico City who recently experienced IPV and reported having a child under age 18.

Researchers identified four distinct classes of IPV experiences: Low Physical and Sexual Violence; Low Physical and High Sexual Violence, High Physical and Low Sexual Violence and Injuries; and High Physical and Sexual Violence and Injuries. The study found that women in both the High Physical and Sexual Violence and Injuries class and the High Physical and Low Sexual Violence and Injuries class were at greater risk of IPV disrupting children's school attendance than the women in the Low Physical and Sexual Violence class.

"Our analysis (LCA) allows us to identify patterns of IPV experience, such as those who experience more physical violence and injuries, and determine how these different patterns of IPV affect disruptions in school attendance," said the lead researcher, Anna M. Scolese. "Our results show that children of women who experience High Physical Violence and Injuries - with or without Sexual Violence- are at greater risk of school disruption. In short, if a mother experiences high physical violence and injuries from intimate partner violence, this is more likely to affect a child's school attendance," Scolese added.

Other study authors are from Warrant Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University, International Rescue Committee, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

