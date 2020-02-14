Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects US charge of lack of transparency in sharing coronavirus info

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:07 IST
China rejects US charge of lack of transparency in sharing coronavirus info

China on Friday rejected US allegations that it is not transparent enough in sharing the details about the coronavirus outbreak, saying it was working with the international community in an "open and highly responsible manner" to contain the global crisis. China's comments came after Larry Kudlow, the director of President Donald Trump's Economic Council, said that the US is little disappointed over not being invited in the medical operations and the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese over coronavirus outbreak.

Stressing that unanswered questions were mounting and there was no sign of the promised cooperation, Kudlow said: "We're more than willing to work with the WHO on this(coronavirus) and they won't let us". "I don't know what their motives are. I do know that apparently, more and more people are suffering over there," Kudlow said in Washington.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500 with 121 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to nearly 65,000, health officials said on Friday. State-run CGTN reported that 505 cases of the virus were abroad, including 15 cases of the virus in the US.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak that shook China and the world, Beijing has not acceded to requests by the US to permit American specialists to visit the country to take part in the medical operations to counter the virus. Instead, China has permitted a team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) specialists to visit the country and assist it to contain the virus.

While a 15 member WHO advance team has arrived on Monday, the rest expected to reach here soon. However, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China has been working with the international community to tackle the epidemic in an open, transparent and highly responsible manner.

“China has been working with the international community to tackle the epidemic in an open, transparent and highly responsible manner for the sake of global public health security and all people's health," Geng was quoted as saying during an online media briefing here by the AFP. He also said that China has been active and open towards cooperation with the US.

"China has been active and open towards cooperation with the US. Since the epidemic began, the health authorities of the two sides have been in close communication on policies, timely exchanging information on the epidemic, with the heads of the departments having talks through phone calls and messages," he said. Geng stated that the Chinese and American departments of disease control, medical R&D and technology as well as scientists have also been engaging in various forms of exchanges.

"We welcome foreign experts’ participation in the China-WHO Joint Mission, including those from the US. US President Trump and Secretary of Health Alex Azar commended China’s transparent handling of the epidemic on many occasions," he said. “China will continue working with the international community, including the US, to jointly tackle the epidemic and uphold global health security," he added.

Contrary to Kudlow’s remarks US President Trump is reported to have praised China’s response. "I think they've handled it professionally and I think they're extremely capable and I think President Xi is extremely capable," he said.

"We're working with them. We're sending a lot of people," Trump is quoted as saying by the international media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New 'smart' bandage to help heal chronic wounds

Scientists have developed a wirelessly-controlled bandage, and a smartphone-sized platform that can precisely deliver different medications to facilitate the healing of hard to treat wounds. The bandage is equipped with miniature needles th...

One civilian dead, two injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

One civilian was killed and two others were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district on Friday.Tehsildar of Shahpur area, Naresh Kumar said, One civilian dead and two injured in hea...

Park lifts Olympic title defence hopes at Australian Open

Reigning Olympic champion Park In-bee vaulted into the joint lead at the LPGA Australian Open Friday in her quest to make South Koreas team for the Tokyo Games and defend her 2016 gold medal. The seven-time major winner and former world num...

UPDATE 2-Macron's candidate for Paris mayor quits over sexting row

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020