Merck Foundation discusses healthcare and women empowerment programs in Angola

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) discussed their healthcare development and women empowerment programs with The First Lady of Angola; Merck Foundation met the Minister of Health of Angola to discuss their healthcare capacity building program

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity and empower women during a high-level meeting held between Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and The First Lady of Angola, H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, "It gave me great honor to meet the First Lady of Angola, H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO last week to discuss with them the long-term partnership to empower women and girls in education. I was very inspired by the passion the First Lady has to motivate and empower girls to complete their education and reach their potential. I am looking forward to working closely with her to tailor our program "Educating Linda" for Angola".

H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of Angola shared "It is a great initiative by Merck Foundation to empower women by improving their access to information, knowledge and through capacity building. We welcome the initiatives for the Merck Foundation to our country.

Moreover, I had a fruitful discussion with the Minister of Health of Angola, Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta to kickoff partnership between Merck Foundation and Ministry of Health with the aim to provide specialty training in the fields of Cancer care, Fertility care and Diabetes care across Angola".

"We are excited to partner with Merck Foundation and are happy with their strong commitment and will provide all the required support for the efficient execution of their programs in the country," said Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta.

Dr. Rasha Kelej also visited Agostinho Neto University in Luanda and met Prof. Nicolau Santos, Dean, School of Medicine along his academic staff and Medical Undergraduate and Postgraduates students to explore their challenges and needs to improve access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions in Angola.

"I am happy and excited to announce to them the first online diabetes management master program in the Portuguese Language which is specially developed for African Portuguese speaking countries Angola and Mozambique. Merck Foundation is making history again. I am so proud of our work and impact in Africa" concluded Dr. Rasha Kelej.

