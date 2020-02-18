Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck Foundation discusses healthcare and women empowerment programs in Angola

“We are excited to partner with Merck Foundation and are happy with their strong commitment and will provide all the required support for the efficient execution of their programs in the country,” said Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta.

Merck Foundation discusses healthcare and women empowerment programs in Angola
“We are excited to partner with Merck Foundation and are happy with their strong commitment and will provide all the required support for the efficient execution of their programs in the country,” said Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta. Image Credit: ANI

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) discussed their healthcare development and women empowerment programs with The First Lady of Angola; Merck Foundation met the Minister of Health of Angola to discuss their healthcare capacity building program

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity and empower women during a high-level meeting held between Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and The First Lady of Angola, H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, "It gave me great honor to meet the First Lady of Angola, H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO last week to discuss with them the long-term partnership to empower women and girls in education. I was very inspired by the passion the First Lady has to motivate and empower girls to complete their education and reach their potential. I am looking forward to working closely with her to tailor our program "Educating Linda" for Angola".

H.E. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of Angola shared "It is a great initiative by Merck Foundation to empower women by improving their access to information, knowledge and through capacity building. We welcome the initiatives for the Merck Foundation to our country.

Moreover, I had a fruitful discussion with the Minister of Health of Angola, Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta to kickoff partnership between Merck Foundation and Ministry of Health with the aim to provide specialty training in the fields of Cancer care, Fertility care and Diabetes care across Angola".

"We are excited to partner with Merck Foundation and are happy with their strong commitment and will provide all the required support for the efficient execution of their programs in the country," said Hon. Dr. Silvia Lutucuta.

Dr. Rasha Kelej also visited Agostinho Neto University in Luanda and met Prof. Nicolau Santos, Dean, School of Medicine along his academic staff and Medical Undergraduate and Postgraduates students to explore their challenges and needs to improve access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions in Angola.

"I am happy and excited to announce to them the first online diabetes management master program in the Portuguese Language which is specially developed for African Portuguese speaking countries Angola and Mozambique. Merck Foundation is making history again. I am so proud of our work and impact in Africa" concluded Dr. Rasha Kelej.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Vessels at port of Libyan capital evacuated after attack - official

Vessels including fuel tankers docked at the seaport of the Libyan capital were evacuated on Tuesday after an attack, two-port officials said.Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to take the capital since April, said they had attac...

Blast in HP school lab: Two injured students being treated at PGI Chandigarh

Two class 12 students who were critically injured in an explosion inside a schools chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. Five students were injured in...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020