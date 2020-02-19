Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 10:20 IST
WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condoled the death of a Chinese hospital chief who died of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Dr Liu Zhiming, president of the Wuhan Wuchang Hospital in Hubei province died of the novel coronavirus pneumonia on Tuesday despite medical efforts to revive him, the state-run CCTV reported, the latest fatality among medical workers as they rush to save tens of thousands of patients at the epicenter of the outbreak.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Dr Liu Zhiming, his colleagues and patients for this enormous loss," the WHO chief tweeted on Tuesday. Liu "touched and saved numerous lives in the COVID-19 outbreak," Tedros said, adding that "my thoughts are with them and all the front-line health workers fighting the virus."

An eulogy issued by the local health commission said Liu, 51, head of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, had made important contributions to the city's epidemic prevention and control while leading all medical personnel of Wuchang Hospital on the frontline to fight against the epidemic. A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus by February 11, and six of them have died.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday with the death of 136 more people, while the overall confirmed cases climbed to 74,185, Chinese authorities said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report that 2,004 people had died of the disease known as COVID-19.

The NHC said 1,749 new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed. Of the new deaths, 132 were reported from the worst-hit Hubei Province.

The WHO which has sent a team of experts to China early this week has issued guidance on the rights, roles and responsibilities of health workers as its latest move in its response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, highlighting the rights and responsibilities of health workers, including specific measures needed to protect occupational safety and health. Noting that health workers are at the front line of any outbreak response, the WHO guidance said that the hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence.

According to the guidance, employers in health facilities should assume overall responsibility to ensure that all necessary preventive and protective measures are taken to minimise occupational safety and health risks, and to familiarise personnel with technical updates on COVID-19 and share infection prevention and control information with patients and the public. They should also provide a blame-free environment for workers to report on incidents, such as exposures to blood or bodily fluids from the respiratory system or to cases of violence, and to adopt measures for immediate follow-up, including support to victims.

The guidance suggests that health workers swiftly follow established public health reporting procedures of suspect and confirmed cases and provide or reinforce accurate infection prevention and control and public health information, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condoled the death of a Chinese hospital chief who died of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Dr Liu Zhiming, president of the Wu...

Celebrating 25 years of divine magic at Shivoham Shiva Temple

Bengaluru Karnataka India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire February 21st, 2020 is a very special day at the Shivoham Shiva Temple at Murgesh Pallya by Humanitarian Hands Trust as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee and 25 years of Maha Shivratri celebrati...

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC: Officials

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. The committee has also chosen by a ma...

CAA violates Constitution, says Congress MLA UT Khader

Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday slammed the Central government over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it violates the Constitution. The new citizenship amendment bill is unconstitutional. The citizenship cannot be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020