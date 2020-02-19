Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi calls for greater protection of medical staff as coronavirus death toll crosses 2,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:10 IST
Xi calls for greater protection of medical staff as coronavirus death toll crosses 2,000

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater protection of medical workers fighting the coronavirus after causalities among them showed an upward trend as the death toll from the epidemic crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday, authorities said. China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said that 136 people died on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 2,004 so far due to the virus also called COVID-19.

Of the new deaths, 132 were reported from the worst-hit Hubei province for which Wuhan is the provincial capital and one each from Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangdong and Guizhou. Over 74,100 people have now been infected by the deadly virus in China, with more than 1,000 other cases detected in at least 25 countries.

Another 1,185 new suspected cases have been reported on Tuesday in China, while 236 patients became seriously ill and 11,977 patients remained in severe condition, the commission said, indicating that the condition of the large number of people who contracted the virus remained critical. On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported its second death from the virus. The deceased was a 70-year-old male who was diagnosed on February 14.

Meanwhile, Wuhan witnessed yet another major tragedy on Tuesday as Liu Fan, 59, a deputy chief nurse of Wuchang Hospital, her parents and brother died due to the virus, raising concerns over increasing casualties of the medical staff. State-run Global Times reported on Wednesday that Liu had been on duty in the injection room of the hospital until February 2. She was confirmed to have been infected with the virus on February 7 after she felt physical discomfort and had a fever following which she was admitted to the hospital. Her condition worsened quickly and she died on February 14.

Tragically before Liu's death, her parents and brother had also died of the virus after being infected. Her husband and daughter are under quarantine but have not been found to be infected. On the same day, Dr. Liu Zhiming, 51, president of the same hospital, died of the coronavirus, highlighting how China’s medical staff are paying a very high price while fighting the virus.

Last Friday, the NHC said that a total of 1,716 medical workers had been confirmed with the infection as of February 11 and six others died. As the medical workers' casualties increased, President Xi called for great attention to their protection to make sure they are healthy and stay focused on winning the battle against the coronavirus.

Xi said medical workers are the backbone force in defeating the epidemic and stressed on providing comprehensive support for them to ensure their strength, morale and energy. He said China must "strengthen efforts to relieve the stress of medical workers, provide them with daily necessities, arrange time for their rest and give them encouragement", the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 30,000 medical workers, including military medics, have been sent from across the country to worst-hit Hubei province to fight the epidemic. The World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condoled the death of Dr. Liu saying that he touched and saved a number of lives.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Dr Liu Zhiming, his colleagues and patients for this enormous loss," he tweeted on Tuesday. Liu "touched and saved numerous lives in the COVID-19 outbreak," Tedros said, adding that "my thoughts are with them and all the front-line health workers fighting the virus."

An eulogy issued by the local health commission said Liu had made important contributions to the city's epidemic prevention and control while leading all medical personnel of Wuchang Hospital on the frontline to fight against the epidemic. Official media reports said that the casualties among the medical staff rose sharply as they were not aware about the human-to-human transmission potential of the virus as a result many of them attended patients without proper medical gear.

Also on Wednesday, NHC spokesperson Mi Feng claimed that the COVID-19 in Hubei has been gradually brought under control. The daily count of newly cured and discharged cases in Hubei, excluding the capital city Wuhan, has exceeded the number of newly confirmed cases for four consecutive days as of Wednesday, Mi told the media here.

He also said that the number of newly confirmed cases has decreased significantly since February 13 in areas besides Wuhan, and the increase in the cumulative number of confirmed cases has remained flat. On Wednesday, 1,693 new confirmed cases were reported in Hubei, including 1,660 in Wuhan, according to NHC.

Also, two more hospitals with a planned capacity of 1,560 beds under the control of military medics have started functioning in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on March 4

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MPMLA court here on Wednesday. Judge PK Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing...

realme expects to achieve 20pc market share this year

The Chinese smartphone maker realme on Wednesday said it is confident to double its salesand hopes to achieve 20 per cent market share in 2020, even though the industry growth in India is expected to be flat inthe current year. The mobile m...

Armenian PM dismisses two senior defence officials

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked two high-ranking military officers at the defence ministry following criticism over the high number of deaths in the armed forces. The decree on dismissal of the military police chief Artur Bag...

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020