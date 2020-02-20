Health News Roundup: Violinist to save music as surgeons remove brain tumor; China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Violinist plays Mahler and Gershwin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumor

A patient at a British hospital played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument. Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consultant from the Isle of Wight, played her violin during an operation to remove a tumor from the right frontal lobe of her brain - close to the area that controls the fine movement of her left hand.

China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days: UNAIDS

HIV patients in China risk running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because quarantines and lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus disease outbreak mean they cannot replenish vital medicine stocks, United Nations AIDS agency said on Wednesday. UNAIDS said it had surveyed more than 1,000 people with HIV in China and found that the outbreak of the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, is having a "major impact" on their lives.

New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29, while Hubei province - the epicenter of the outbreak - reported the lowest number of new infections since Feb. 11.

Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research

One scientific post suggests links between the new coronavirus and AIDS, a second says it may have passed to people via snakes, while third claims it is a pathogen from outer space. The emergence in China of a new human coronavirus that is causing an epidemic of flu-like disease has sparked a parallel viral spread: science – ranging from robust to rogue - is being conducted, posted and shared at an unprecedented rate.

Malaysian firm offers AI-based profiling of Chinese visitors for virus

Malaysia's MYEG Services Bhd said on Wednesday it had developed a coronavirus risk-profiling system for visitors from China and was offering the artificial intelligence-based service to the governments of Malaysia and the Philippines. Malaysia has imposed a temporary ban on visitors from Chinese provinces placed on lockdown by China's government, in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Malaysia has reported 22 infections, and the Philippines has reported three confirmed cases including one death.

Deaths, amputations due to blocked leg arteries down among U.S. veterans

A growing number of older U.S. military veterans with blocked leg arteries are getting procedures to restore blood flow, and a new study suggests deaths and amputations are declining as a result. Researchers looked at a decade of data on almost 21,000 veterans hospitalized for "critical limb ischemia" - badly blocked arteries that can lead to infections, gangrene, and amputation. Left untreated, the condition can quickly become fatal.

Gyms in China Livestream routines as coronavirus keeps patrons away

"Stand in front of a chair. Chest up, core tight and square your pelvis," said Heidi Liu, a pilates instructor at a studio in Shanghai, as she demonstrated a series of poses and stretches. But there were no students in the classroom at the Pilates ProWorks studio located in the middle of a central district in Shanghai. Instead, Liu was live streaming using an iPad, broadcasting to hundreds of people working out with her at home.

Russian blogger's HIV documentary reaches millions, draws Kremlin praise

A hard-hitting YouTube documentary about Russia's HIV epidemic by a popular blogger has attracted more than 13 million views in a week and even drawn praise from the Kremlin. Some pharmacists have also reported a rush to snap up express HIV tests after the film, which is just under two hours long, was released on Feb. 11.

Exclusive: SmileDirectClub's top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

The top dentist and public face of SmileDirectClub are at risk of losing his California license following a two-year state dental board investigation, records reviewed by Reuters show. The California disciplinary process underway against dentist Jeffrey A. Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub's chief clinical officer, is the latest threat facing the high-flying teledentistry firm, which promises to straighten Americans' teeth without a visit to an orthodontist's office for costly treatment.

Southeast Asia's tourist hubs court local market as coronavirus shuts Chinese out

Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots, hit by billions in lost business from Chinese tourists, are turning to markets closer to home to soften the blow from travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic. To make up for foregone revenues, firms in the region are dangling discounted airfares, hotel accommodation and tour add-ons in a bid to boost domestic travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.