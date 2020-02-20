Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eating fruits, vegetables linked to lessening of menopause symptoms: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:02 IST
Eating fruits, vegetables linked to lessening of menopause symptoms: Study
Repersenstive image

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables may lessen various menopause symptoms, according to a new study which may lead to better clinical food recommendations for women. The study, published in the journal Menopause, said although hormone therapy has been proven to be an acceptable method for treatment of menopause-related symptoms, finding new dietary treatment options, especially for women who face higher risk from hormone therapy has been an active area of research.

According to the researchers from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) in the US, there has been a focus on identifying modifiable lifestyle factors that might prevent or alleviate menopause symptoms. They said previous studies have suggested that dietary factors may play a critical role in estrogen production, metabolism, and consequently, menopause symptoms.

Assessing these studies, the scientists said, the consumption of fruits or a Mediterranean-style diet, characterized by a high content of vegetables, fruits, cereals, and nuts, is linked to fewer menopause symptoms and complaints. According to the researchers, while some subgroups of fruits and vegetables had an inverse association with menopause symptoms, a higher intake of other subgroups appeared to be associated with more urogenital problems.

Citing an example, they said citrus fruits may have an adverse effect on urogenital scores compared with other types of fruits. A similar effect may arise from green leafy or dark yellow vegetables compared with other vegetables, the scientists added.

"This small cross-sectional study provides some preliminary evidence regarding the influence of fruit and vegetable intake on menopause symptoms," said Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. "There is ample evidence that a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables has a beneficial effect on health in a myriad of ways, but additional study is needed to determine whether various menopause symptoms may be affected by dietary choices," Faubion said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak ...

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Euro zone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a euro zone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of we...

Misinformation spread after abrogation of Article

370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped It will never happen Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020