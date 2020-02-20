15 coronavirus cases identified at S Korea hospital: authorities

A total of 15 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed at a hospital in South Korea, authorities said Thursday, including the country's first death of a patient with the virus.

The man who died was a long-term patient at the hospital in Cheongdo county, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement, and was among 15 patients and staff who had tested positive for the virus. (AFP) RUP

