Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women trainee clerks made to stand naked for physical test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 14:59 IST
Women trainee clerks made to stand naked for physical test

Female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked

together in a room for a medical test at a civic body-run hospital here, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Friday ordered a probe into allegations that around 10 female

trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

The shocking incident comes days after students of a girls' college in Gujarat's Bhuj town were allegedly forced by

hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to prove they were not menstruating.

In its complaint to the commissioner on Thursday, the SMC Employees Union alleged even unmarried women were checked

for pregnancy by female doctors. The alleged incident took place in the Surat Municipal

Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital, run by the SMC, on February 20.

Acting on the complaint, Pani on Friday formed a three -member committee to probe the allegations and submit a report

in 15 days. The committee comprises former dean of the medical

college Dr. Kalpana Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Gayatri Jariwala and executive engineer Trupti Kalathia.

As per rules, all trainee employees need to undergo a physical test to prove their physical fitness for the job upon

the completion of their training period, said officials. Upon completion of their three years of training

period, some female trainee clerks came to SMMER hospital for medical test, which is mandatory, they said.

The union said though they are not against the mandatory test, the method adopted for women staffers in the

gynecology ward was not improper. "Instead of calling the women one after another in the

room for the test, lady doctors made them stand naked in group of 10. This act of compelling them to stand naked with others

is highly deplorable. "This method is illegal and against humanity. It is

necessary that each woman is checked separately," said the union in its complaint.

According to the general secretary of the union, Ahmed Shaikh, women staffers were put in an embarrassing situation

by lady doctors with their absurd questions about pregnancy during the test.

"Doctors should stop asking private questions about pregnancy. Moreover, even unmarried women in that group were

subjected to a physical test meant for checking if they were pregnant or not.

"They were put in an embarrassing situation in front of other women. Women's respect must be maintained during

medial tests," said Shaikh. Surat Mayor Jagdish Patel assured stern action against

the culprits. "This issue is very serious. Such physical tests are

conducted on all those employees who are getting permanent after finishing their training period.

"We will take strict action against the culprits if the allegations levelled by the women staffers are found to be

true," said Patel. The shocking incident comes days after students of a

girls' college in Gujarat's Bhuj town were allegedly forced by hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to prove they

were not menstruating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sunteck Realty Sells 1800 Apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sunteck Realty Ltd has received an overwhelming response for the recently launched 2000 apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon. The Company has already sold 1800 apartments. Sprawling over 15 ac...

Iran says two more deaths among 13 new coronavirus cases

Tehran, Feb 21 AFP Irans health ministry Friday reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18.Thirteen new cases have been confirmed, min...

Happy that govt functionaries holding constructive dialogue

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he was happy that talks with the stategovernment over issues of concern have begun, and expressed hope that he would be able to perform his constitutionalduties without hindrance. The gov...

U.N. says fears "bloodbath" in Syria, urges halt to fighting

The United Nations reiterated its appeal on Friday for a halt to hostilities in northwest Syria, saying it feared that the violence may end in a bloodbath.Some 60 of the 900,000 people who have fled but are trapped in a shrinking space are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020