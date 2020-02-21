First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lebanon -hospital source

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Lebanon on Friday after a woman arriving from Iran was found to be positive, a source at a Beirut hospital where the woman is being quarantined told Reuters.

There were no further details immediately available on the case. Lebanon's health minister was expected to hold a news conference on Friday to address the case.

