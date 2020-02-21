AIIMS Director outlines precautions for swine flu, severe viral fever

As there are widespread cases of swine flu and severe viral fever from across the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday detailed about some precautions to restrict the disease. According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as many as 152 cases of H1N1 influenza virus have been reported so far.

Clearing out the tensions befalling around swine flu, Dr Guleria emphasised that the disease should be handled the way the viral fever is taken care of. Talking to ANI, Dr Guleria said: "Many people that we see having cough, cold can be a cause of H1N1. There is nothing to be worried of. Swine flu is not a rare and uncommon disease now. Just like we take precautions of viral infections, the same care has to be given for swine flu."

In a bid to combat the disease, Dr Guleria suggested covering mouth while coughing, frequent hand washing, avoid going to crowded places to keep H1N1 under check. He also advised maintaining distance with near and dear ones if one has a fever, especially with elders and young kids or with someone who is already having infections, respiratory issues, diabetes, heart issues.

He further said that when there is difficulty in breathing or blood in cough after diagnosed with severe viral fever, this is the time when someone makes it a point to consult his doctor. When asked about the number of swine flu cases coming for a consultation, Dr Guleria said: "Currently there are no guidelines that detail to see through every case coming for swine flu. Now-a-days, mostly the suspected coronavirus cases are taken seriously from the testing point of view. (ANI)

