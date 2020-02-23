Left Menu
Japan minister apologises after woman who leaves ship tests positive for virus

  Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  Updated: 23-02-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 08:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@KatsunobuKato1)

Japan's health minister apologized on Saturday after a woman who was allowed to leave a coronavirus-infected cruise ship docked near Tokyo tested positive for the virus.

The woman in her 60s disembarked the ship on Wednesday following a two-week quarantine on board but was found to be positive following another test in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. "We deeply apologize for the situation caused by our oversight," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Saturday evening. "We will take all necessary measures, like double checks, to prevent a recurrence."

The ministry said it would retest 23 passengers released from the ship.

