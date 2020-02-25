Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain reports 9 new cases of coronavirus

Bahrain reports 9 new cases of coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain has reported 9 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its health ministry said. Earlier in the day, the tiny island nation flights to the world's busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on Tuesday over fears about the spread of a new virus.

Bahrain counted its first case of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness on Monday in a school bus driver who transited Dubai while coming from Iran.

Iran has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where the virus emerged in late 2019. Among the infected was the deputy health minister, who tested positive for coronavirus, state media said. "Among those who had been suspected of the virus, 35 (new cases) have been confirmed and two died of the coronavirus infection," said Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour. He said 95 people had been infected across Iran.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Act in nation''s interest and not in the

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the law andorder situation in New Delhi and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in the nations interest and not in theinterest of a few people. In a series of tweet...

British politicians covered up child sex abuse for decades, inquiry finds

British politicians turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of children and actively covered up allegations over decades, an independent inquiry into historical sex offences in Westminster found on Tuesday. The inquiry did not find evidence ...

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan raises clean energy spending goals, profit targets unchanged

JPMorgan Chase Co on Tuesday largely maintained its key profit goals for the medium term, while the largest U.S. bank also raised its financial commitment for clean-energy initiatives, after years of pressure from environmental activists.J...

Acceptance of Cleaner Gas-powered Generators on the Rise in Europe

Stringent environmental regulations, declining gas prices, and increasing demand for flexible transmission of renewable power have sparked a growing interest in gas-powered generator sets in Europe. A recent analysis by Frost Sullivan sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020