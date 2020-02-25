Bahrain reports 9 new cases of coronavirus

Bahrain has reported 9 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its health ministry said. Earlier in the day, the tiny island nation flights to the world's busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on Tuesday over fears about the spread of a new virus.

Bahrain counted its first case of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness on Monday in a school bus driver who transited Dubai while coming from Iran.

Iran has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where the virus emerged in late 2019. Among the infected was the deputy health minister, who tested positive for coronavirus, state media said. "Among those who had been suspected of the virus, 35 (new cases) have been confirmed and two died of the coronavirus infection," said Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour. He said 95 people had been infected across Iran.

