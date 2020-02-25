Romania confirms first case of coronavirus

Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus - a man who returned three weeks ago from Italy, television station Realitatea Plus said on Tuesday, quoting medical sector sources. Realitatea said the person had been quarantined at the Bucharest infectious diseases hospital Matei Bals. Officials at the hospital was not immediately available for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak has already killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China, and spread to about 29 other countries, according to a Reuters tally. The number of confirmed cases has risen above 80,000. Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy, with some 220 infections - from just three before Friday - and seven dead. There are around 1.3 million Romanians living and working in Italy.

