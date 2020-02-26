Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another reason to consume walnuts - healthy ageing!

Consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women, suggests a new epidemiological study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:40 IST
Another reason to consume walnuts - healthy ageing!
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women, suggests a new epidemiological study. According to the study, women in their late 50s and early 60s who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week had a greater likelihood of healthy ageing compared to those who did not eat walnuts.

After accounting for various factors that could impact health in older adults, such as education and physical activity, walnuts were the only nut associated with significantly better odds of healthy ageing. In this study, which was supported by the California Walnut Commission, "healthy ageing" was defined as longevity with sound mental health and no major chronic diseases, cognitive issues or physical impairments following the age of 65.

By 2034, for the first time ever, older adults will outnumber children. Baby boomers (those 65 and older) are expected to make up 21% of the population, with more than half being women. The significance of this demographic turning point in our country's history is clear - research that examines the aging process, including simple, low-cost interventions like healthy food choices, will be especially crucial to healthier lifespans.

Previous researches have found that eating walnuts may have a positive impact on reducing the risk for physical impairments in older adults as well as cognitive decline. Additionally, others in the same research group have found decreases in cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes - all conditions that become more common as we age. There is no one solution to slowing down the effects of ageing, but adopting the right habits, like snacking on a handful of walnuts, can help.

In this study, researchers looked at data from 33,931 women in the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) to evaluate the association between nut consumption and overall health and well-being in ageing. Between 1998-2002, female nurses in the NHS were asked about their diet (including total nut consumption); evaluated for chronic diseases (such as cancer, heart attack, heart failure, stroke, type 2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease); and assessed for memory concerns, mental health and physical limitations (including daily activities like walking one block, climbing a flight of stairs, bathing, dressing oneself and pushing a vacuum cleaner).

Of the study participants, 16 percent were found to be "healthy agers," defined as having no major chronic diseases, reported memory impairment or physical disabilities as well as having intact mental health. Although previous research has connected a healthy diet, including walnuts, to better physical function among older men and women, this study only included women. More research is needed to understand if these results hold true among men.

Additionally, participants were not assigned to eat walnuts or other foods; they were simply asked about their dietary choices. It is possible that subjects misreported their dietary intake since this information was collected by questionnaires. As an observational study, this does not prove cause and effect. However, this research sheds light on simple habits that can influence health during later years in life - such as eating walnuts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHS

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump reaffirms US' support for India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC

US President Donald Trump has reiterated United States support for Indias permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council UNSC. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to working together to strengthen and reform the U...

Richardson added to Australia one-day squad for South Africa

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was added Wednesday to the Australia one-day international squad for three clashes in South Africa beginning Saturday. Selectors also named an unchanged line-up for the one-day series against New Zealand at home ...

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective....

''Bill to make Marathi must in schools in Assembly on Feb 27''

The Maharashtra government will on Thursday introduce the bill making the Marathi languagemandatory in all schools in the state, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the Lower House th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020