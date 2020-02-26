Left Menu
New tech to make MRI, other medical tests comfortable

  PTI
  • Washington DC
  26-02-2020
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:58 IST
Scientists have used technology employed in the defense and aerospace industries to create an adaptable, wearable and stretchable fabric that may make MRI, and other medical imaging tests easier on patients. One reason medical imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are uncomfortable is that they often use rigid radio-frequency (RF) coils to detect signals, or sound, from the body, the researchers said.

"Imagine going for an imaging session and they strap on a comfortable fabric with the coils embedded inside," said Joseph Rispoli, an assistant professor at Purdue University in the US. "We created an adaptable, wearable and stretchable fabric embroidered with conductive threads that provides excellent signal-to-noise ratio for enhanced MRI scanning," Rispoli said.

Current approaches to enhancing signal-to-noise ratio, known as SNR, include shaping receive coil arrays to encompass a generalised form of the body part of interest. However, these are often rigid and require the patient be posed in a specific way, the researchers said.

The new flexible and stretchable coil, described in the journal IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering, could be placed close to the skin on an area or joint, regardless of its positioning. The thread technology used in the innovation is similar to that found in applications for the aerospace and defense industries, according to the researchers.

Rispoli said the technology is also applicable to breast MRI and to enhancing medical device communication using wearable or implantable antennas. "Our preliminary results show a full-scale device will be superior in all aspects of diagnostic testing, including increased sensitivity and fewer false positives," Rispoli added.

The researchers said they are working to patent the technology.

