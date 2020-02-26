Brazil govt test confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America - source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, Reuters reported quoting a source said on Wednesday after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because Brazil's government had not yet announced the test results, ahead of a planned news conference.

