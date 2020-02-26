Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plans unveiled to curb medical malpractice claims

“Although in many cases the quality of care is insufficient, the increase in claims is inconsistent with certain indicators of health outcomes in the public sector,” the report reads.

Plans unveiled to curb medical malpractice claims
“Several provinces are strengthening provincial medico-legal teams, including by contracting external legal capacity,” reveals the report. Image Credit: ANI

The National Treasury has unveiled plans aimed at curbing soaring medical malpractice claims and litigation hovering at R100 billion.

In a Budget Review, the National Treasury said claims had increased rapidly.

"Although in many cases the quality of care is insufficient, the increase in claims is inconsistent with certain indicators of health outcomes in the public sector," the report reads.

It cites, for example, how the overall death rate in public hospitals declined from 5.4% in 2013/14 to 4.6% in 2018/19. Maternal mortality in facilities decreased by 20.5% over the same period.

However, since 2014, contingent liabilities and payments of medico-legal claims in the public sector have increased at an average annual growth rate of 30% and 23% respectively. In 2018/19, medico-legal contingent liabilities reached R99.2 billion, while medico-legal claim payments reached R2 billion.

"These payments are affecting the budgets of public facilities and, in turn, the delivery of services," the report states.

"Due to large lump-sum payments often awarded in malpractice cases, the effects are unplanned."

The National Treasury said this is a multifaceted problem caused by the inadequate quality of care, weak capacity in provincial medico-legal teams, poor administration of medical records, and high profitability for law firms specializing in this area. The report said the government now aims to stabilize its liability through a range of interventions and has made progress in several areas.

These include funding reprioritized in the Department of Health's budget to pilot the National Quality Health Improvement Plan in 2020/21.

The department has also contracted law firms with medico-legal expertise to support claim management and provide legal services in some provinces.

"Several provinces are strengthening provincial medico-legal teams, including by contracting external legal capacity," reveals the report.

Parliament is also considering the State Liability Amendment Bill, which would introduce periodic payments and provide for compensation in kind, in the form of future medical care in public facilities. The intervention also sees the Special Investigating Unit probe potential fraud in this area, which has resulted in several arrests.

The department said the effect of these interventions on state-contingent liabilities still needs to be evaluated. Long-term solutions may require wider legal reform, which the South African Law Reform Commission is exploring.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...

Afghan president to be sworn in next month

Kabul, Feb 26 AFP Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will delay his inauguration until March 9, his office said Wednesday, after Washington warned Kabul against allowing an election spat to derail a historic deal to withdraw American troops. The...

Syrian troops push into last rebel area, hit civilian sites

Beirut, Feb 26 AP Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian government forces killed at least three people on Wednesday in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been c...

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020