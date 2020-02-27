UPDATE 2-Lebanon reports second case of coronavirus

Lebanon confirmed its second case of coronavirus on Wednesday and said the patient was quarantined in a Beirut hospital after returning from a religious trip to Iran.

The woman showed symptoms on Monday after arriving last week on the same flight as the first person to be infected with the coronavirus in Lebanon, the health ministry said in a statement. Their plane had carried around 150 passengers and anybody showing symptoms would be tested, Health Minister Hamad Hassan has said. The hospital said 12 people were in quarantine and two had tested positive.

Lebanon on Tuesday restricted trips to countries with coronavirus and halted all flights for pilgrims. As the virus spreads in the Middle East, several Arab countries have suspended some flights and imposed shipping restrictions.

Iran reported 139 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, the most outside China.

