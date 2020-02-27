Left Menu
Development News Edition

China virus expert says earlier action would have reduced infections

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:30 IST
China virus expert says earlier action would have reduced infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Beijing, Feb 27 (AFP) China would have seen far fewer infections from the new coronavirus if it had been quicker to adopt strict control measures, a top Chinese scientist said Thursday, in apparent criticism of the way the outbreak was handled The government has been slammed for not acting fast enough and for reprimanding those who tried to warn early on about the epidemic, which has killed more than 2,700 people and infected over 78,000 in mainland China

Wuhan, the central city where the contagion was first detected in December, has been under lockdown since January 23 But whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang, who died earlier this month from the virus, was punished for trying to sound the alarm on the outbreak in December

"If we could have taken strict preventive measures in early December or even early January, we would have greatly reduced the number of patients," said Zhong Nanshan, who leads an expert group in the virus fight at China's National Health Commission About 11 million people in Wuhan have been largely confined to their homes for a month, with transport in and out of the city suspended -- but not before many had left for the Lunar New Year holiday

Had the government tarried any longer the situation would have been much worse, Zhong told a news conference, describing the epidemic as "an incredibly big lesson" Zhong estimates the number of patients would have "risen to over a hundred thousand" if authorities waited even a few more days to impose a lockdown on the virus epicentre

Other cities in Hubei province followed with similar quarantine measures, isolating millions more and causing huge disruptions to business Zhong said he expected the epidemic to be under control by the end of April, with a peak happening this month

The World Health Organization has said the epidemic in China has already peaked and been declining since early February Zhong said one drug used in clinical trials to treat patients -- chloroquine phosphate, which is used against malaria -- was having a positive impact, with patients generally testing negative after around four days

But there are other concerns about patients who have recovered from the coronavirus About 14 per cent of discharged patients tested positive for the virus again in Guangdong province, reported the Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily on Wednesday

When asked about the report, Zhong said there is a "very low possibility" that someone who has recovered contracts the virus again. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

Anti-Kadyrov Chechen blogger says target of hammer attack

Moscow, Feb 27 AFP A blogger from Russias mainly Muslim region of Chechnya critical of its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday he had fended off an attacker armed with a hammer while at home in exile in Europe Tumso Abdurakhmanov ...

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020