New coronavirus epidemic at 'decisive point': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 27 (AFP) The new coronavirus epidemic is at a "decisive point" globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to "move swiftly" to contain the disease

"We're at a decisive point," Tedros said, adding: "If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you can save lives". (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.