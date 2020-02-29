France cancels gatherings of more than 5,000 over virus fears

Paris, Feb 29 (AFP) France said Saturday it will cancel all public "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in closed spaces, as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the country

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran

A half-marathon race scheduled for Sunday in Paris has been cancelled, along with the final day of an agricultural symposium. (AFP) RUPRUP

