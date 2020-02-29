U.S. FDA to allow some labs to use coronavirus tests prior to review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday said it will allow laboratories to immediately use tests they have developed and validated to achieve more rapid testing capacity for the coronavirus in the country.

"Under this policy, we expect certain laboratories who develop validated tests for coronavirus would begin using them right away prior to FDA review," Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

