Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 02:36 IST
Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry
Brazil's first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Feb. 26, during the country's Carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in São Paulo who had recently visited Italy.

Authorities said they were gathering information and more details would be provided later. There was no evidence that the virus was circulating nationwide, the health ministry's statement said. Brazil's first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Feb. 26, during the country's Carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel.

The first confirmed case in Brazil is a 61-year-old man in São Paulo who also returned recently from Italy and was recovering at home. There are 83,652 confirmed cases globally, according to the World Health Organization's latest situation report from Friday. Most of the reported cases are in China, where the disease has killed almost 2,800 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Healthy Rupp repeats as U.S. Olympic marathon champion

Galen Rupp powered to his second consecutive U.S. Olympic marathon trials victory as the 2016 Rio bronze medallist showed he is fully recovered from 2018 Achilles surgery on Saturday.The 33-year-old dominated the final 11 miles as he won in...

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to stand aside in Syria and let Turkey fight Syrian government forces alone, after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. But the Syrian ...

Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry

Brazils Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the countrys second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in So Paulo who had recently visited Italy.Authorities said they were gathering information and more detail...

South Korean envoy visits Golden Temple

South Korean Ambassador Shin Bongkil visited the Golden Temple here on Saturday. The envoy was honored with a siropa saffron scarf and was presented a portrait of the Golden Temple.Also known as Harmandir Sahib, the Golden Temple is the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020