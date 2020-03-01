Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry
Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in São Paulo who had recently visited Italy.
Authorities said they were gathering information and more details would be provided later. There was no evidence that the virus was circulating nationwide, the health ministry's statement said. Brazil's first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Feb. 26, during the country's Carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel.
The first confirmed case in Brazil is a 61-year-old man in São Paulo who also returned recently from Italy and was recovering at home. There are 83,652 confirmed cases globally, according to the World Health Organization's latest situation report from Friday. Most of the reported cases are in China, where the disease has killed almost 2,800 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- SÃ£o Paulo
- Italy
- China
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
Soccer-Flamengo take revived Brazilian Supercup with 3-0 win
Angels ensure 'no means no' at Brazil's anything-goes carnival
Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal
Brazil Para Badminton: Bhagat secures double gold, India finish with 10 medals
Brazil's Bolsonaro offers credit for indigenous farmers as he pushes to open their lands