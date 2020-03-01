Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus - Health Ministry

Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in São Paulo who had recently visited Italy.

Authorities said they were gathering information and more details would be provided later. There was no evidence that the virus was circulating nationwide, the health ministry's statement said. Brazil's first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Feb. 26, during the country's Carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel.

The first confirmed case in Brazil is a 61-year-old man in São Paulo who also returned recently from Italy and was recovering at home. There are 83,652 confirmed cases globally, according to the World Health Organization's latest situation report from Friday. Most of the reported cases are in China, where the disease has killed almost 2,800 people.

