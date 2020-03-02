Left Menu
Development News Edition

New guidance for endometriosis treatment welcomed 

The launch of the guidance, which is the first of its kind in New Zealand, comes as we mark the start of Endometriosis Awareness Month (March).

New guidance for endometriosis treatment welcomed 
“Endometriosis and pelvic pain are serious issues for many women and girls and our health system needs to do better,” said Julie Anne Genter. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister for Women and Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter has welcomed new best-practice guidance for the treatment of endometriosis in New Zealand.

The launch of the guidance, which is the first of its kind in New Zealand, comes as we mark the start of Endometriosis Awareness Month (March).

"Endometriosis and pelvic pain are serious issues for many women and girls and our health system needs to do better," said Julie Anne Genter.

"Endometriosis affects at least 10 percent of New Zealand's women and girls. Unfortunately, a delayed diagnosis can dramatically cause affect people's wellbeing with often-debilitating pelvic pain, bowel problems, and fertility problems.

"The guidance promotes early recognition of any symptoms which would suggest endometriosis and supports primary health care practitioners to make a diagnosis and begin management.

"We want to ensure women and girls don't suffer in silence and they get the treatment they need as early as possible.

"It is important that health professionals around the country know about this new guidance and they know what to do to recognize the symptoms. That's why all the relevant colleges have been involved and will help ensure the guidance gets to everyone.

"I want to particularly thank Endometriosis New Zealand for the crucial role in developing this guidance.

"As a government, we are focussed on improving access and equity of health care for all New Zealanders, including women and girls who suffer from endometriosis," says Julie Anne Genter.

Developing the guidance has been a collaborative effort with input from members of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and the Faculty of Pain Medicine of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passes away

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Sadar seat in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away on Monday here.Sirohi breathed his last at a private hospital here. The 74-year-old BJP leader was ill for some tim...

No excuses, batsmen didn't do enough for bowlers to attack: Kohli

No excuses, said Indian captain Virat Kohli after yet another batting capitulation led to his teams 0-2 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand here on Monday A forthright Kohli admitted that his batsmen let the team down after the bowler...

Cricket-New Zealand thrash India by seven wickets to sweep series

New Zealand romped to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test in Christchurch on Monday for an emphatic 2-0 series sweep of the number one side in the world.The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 124 in the first hour of the...

Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named

San Diego, Mar 2 AP A federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and, as a result, lacked authority to give asylum seekers less time to prepare for initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020