New guidance for endometriosis treatment welcomed 

Minister for Women and Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter has welcomed new best-practice guidance for the treatment of endometriosis in New Zealand.

The launch of the guidance, which is the first of its kind in New Zealand, comes as we mark the start of Endometriosis Awareness Month (March).

"Endometriosis and pelvic pain are serious issues for many women and girls and our health system needs to do better," said Julie Anne Genter.

"Endometriosis affects at least 10 percent of New Zealand's women and girls. Unfortunately, a delayed diagnosis can dramatically cause affect people's wellbeing with often-debilitating pelvic pain, bowel problems, and fertility problems.

"The guidance promotes early recognition of any symptoms which would suggest endometriosis and supports primary health care practitioners to make a diagnosis and begin management.

"We want to ensure women and girls don't suffer in silence and they get the treatment they need as early as possible.

"It is important that health professionals around the country know about this new guidance and they know what to do to recognize the symptoms. That's why all the relevant colleges have been involved and will help ensure the guidance gets to everyone.

"I want to particularly thank Endometriosis New Zealand for the crucial role in developing this guidance.

"As a government, we are focussed on improving access and equity of health care for all New Zealanders, including women and girls who suffer from endometriosis," says Julie Anne Genter.

Developing the guidance has been a collaborative effort with input from members of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and the Faculty of Pain Medicine of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

