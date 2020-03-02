Left Menu
Manipal Hospitals Whitefield Celebrates Parenthood Day

In a bid to recognize, the importance of love and affection towards children, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, part of Manipal Hospitals, which one of India's leading healthcare provider in India, celebrated Parenthood Day today by organizing various activities for the faculty and attendees. Notable Model & Actress, Ms. Shweta Srivastava, also took part in the celebration as the Chief Guest for the event.

The first education comes from parents be it morality, love, safety, citizenship, teaching parenthood, respect, support, or reciprocity, and the most important aspect is that it applies not only to one's biological offspring, but also to stepchildren, adopted children etc.

Doctors at Manipal Hospitals participated in the activities with zeal and enthusiasm. Kids enjoyed various fun events like the magic show, artwork, tattoos, fun games and some great music, which left the kids spellbound. The celebration turned out to be an excellent platform for the doctors to exhibit their talent and skills. The melodious musical performances left the audience enthralled.

Sharing his thoughts on the joyous occasion, Mr. Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield said, "Parenthood is crucial to human development in various ways. Therefore, it is important for parents to strive to be the very best parents that they can be. For instance, parents teach their children about morality and provide them with love and support. This loving and supportive relationship cannot come to an end when a child reaches adulthood, either. Parents continue to support their kids well into their 30s and beyond and this relationship should be reciprocal, with children loving and supporting their parents when they grow old. That is why we have come together to support and shower importance onto this relationship. We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response."

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Shweta Srivastava said, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the parenthood celebration here at the Manipal Hospitals Whitefield. Parenthood is an important part of human development and it is good to see that Manipal Hospitals feels responsible enough to celebrate it."

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 8 tertiary care, 7 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,200+ beds. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. Manipal Hospitals is also one of the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by a consumer survey.

Media Contact:
Mohit Kumar Singh
mohit.kumarsingh@manipalhospitals.com
+91-7259035645
Deputy Manager Marketing
Manipal Hospitals Whitefield

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097799/Shweta_Srivastava_Manipal_Hospitals.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097800/Shweta_Srivastava_Parenthood_Event.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030636/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

