Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan confirms at least 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday-Kyodo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:21 IST
Japan confirms at least 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday-Kyodo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Monday confirmed at least 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 980, including passengers who caught the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.

Infections were reported around the country, including five on the northern island of Hokkaido five others in a nursing home in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo, and two people in Osaka city in western Japan, Kyodo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

PK Banerjee critical, put on ventilator

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical. He was put on ventilator this evening and the doctors have administered...

Newly appointed 15 Corps commander discusses security issues with J-K LG

Newly appointed General Officer Commanding GoC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General B S Raju, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday and discussed the security situation in the UT. It was his first offici...

WHO sends first medics, supplies to Iran to fight coronavirus

Dubai, Mar 2 AFP The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tonnes of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft. Todays ...

Cong, BJP members scuffle in LS as Oppn protests against Delhi violence, demands Shah's resignation

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020