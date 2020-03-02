Left Menu
ECB calls off event with European Commission amid outbreak

The European Central Bank called off on Monday a joint event with the European Commission that was to take place on the following day, citing cancellations by participants as the region is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The ECB has decided, in close consultation with the co-organising European Commission, to postpone for now the conference on European financial integration that was scheduled for Tuesday, 3 March 2020," the ECB said in a statement.

"Several cancellations by conference participants and otherwise increasingly challenging travel logistics have made it preferable to defer a physical meeting for now. The report publication will go ahead as planned," the ECB added.

