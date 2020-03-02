Singapore registers two more coronavirus cases on Monday

Singapore on Monday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the city-state to 108. The Health Ministry said one of the cases is linked to a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies at the Science Park hub in the residential and industrial region on the west coast of the city.

Among the two new cases, is a 68-year old female Singapore citizen having no recent travel history to China, but she was in Jakarta from February 11-14. She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and is linked to a previous case of COVID-19, reported the Channel News Asia.

Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Bishan Street 13, a major public housing estate here. Another case is a 34-year-old maid from the Philippines working in a Singapore household which had two cases of coronavirus. Her infection was discovered on Monday and she is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Singapore had reported four cases each on Saturday and Sunday. With the latest two cases, it has had 108 coronavirus cases. The Ministry said four coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals on Monday.

In total, 78 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital..

