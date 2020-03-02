Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to S.Korea from Thursday over virus concerns

Vietnam Airlines said on Monday it will suspend its flights to destinations in South Korea from March 5 over coronavirus concerns.

In the largest outbreak outside China, South Korea has had 26 deaths and reported another 599 infections on Monday, taking its tally to 4,335.

