Coronavirus: Pakistan confirms fifth case

Pakistan on Tuesday reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week, officials said.

"We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas," Zafar Mirza, health minister said a in tweet early Tuesday morning.

The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.