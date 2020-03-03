Hong Kong to bring back 533 stranded citizens from Wuhan
Hong Kong has hired four charter flights to bring back 533 citizens from around the central mainland China city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.
The flights will return on Wednesday and Thursday and the passengers will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
