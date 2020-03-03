Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost nine times more coronavirus cases identified outside china: WHO chief

In total, 61 countries outside China have reported 8,739 cases of infection with 127 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:47 IST
Almost nine times more coronavirus cases identified outside china: WHO chief
“Surveillance measures are working, and Korea’s epidemic can still be contained”, Tedros insisted. Image Credit: ANI

Containing the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic should still be everyone's "top priority", UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

In total, 61 countries outside China have reported 8,739 cases of infection with 127 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General said.

Of nearly 90,000 cases globally so far, with around 3,000 fatalities, 90 percent are in China - mostly in the province of Hubei - and of the 8,739 cases reported outside China, 81 percent are from just four countries.

"The epidemic in the Republic of Korea, Italy and Iran, and Japan are our greatest concern", he said, before noting that a team of health professionals had arrived in Iran to deliver medical supplies and support the Government's response to the disease.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, Tedros noted that in the last 24 hours, there have been almost nine times more infections identified outside China than inside the country, where the virus emerged in December.

China seeing a fall in cases

A digitally-enhanced microscopic image shows a coronavirus infection in blue of the first case discovered in the United States. , by CDC/Hannah A Bullock/Azaibi TamiThe number of cases in China continues to decline, he added, with 206 cases detected on Sunday - the lowest since 22 January – and only eight cases identified outside Hubei province, the virus's epicenter.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Republic of Korea reported 4,200 cases and 22 deaths - meaning that it has more than half of all cases outside China - but these infections appear to be coming from five known clusters rather than from wider community transmission.

South Korea contact tracing is working

"Surveillance measures are working, and Korea's epidemic can still be contained", Tedros insisted. "Knowing and understanding your epidemic is the first step to defeating it."

"If this was an influenza epidemic, we would have expected a widespread community transmission across the globe by now - and efforts to contain it would not be feasible", he explained.

"But containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries. With early aggressive measures, countries can stop transmission and save lives."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution shortening lives by an average of nearly three years: Study

Air pollution poses a major threat to public health, claiming millions of lives worldwide every year. Exposure to air pollution is also closely linked to chronic respiratory and heart diseases.According to a new study published in the Cardi...

Six coronavirus deaths in US, 91 confirmed cases: Pence

The number of deaths in the US from the deadly coronavirus rose to six on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 90, Vice President Mike Pence has said, as the novel virus continues to spread around the worl...

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runn...

China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country.Travellers from countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020