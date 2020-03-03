Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined

Shanghai will require everyone entering the city from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of quarantine, an official said on Tuesday.

The rule will apply to all people regardless of nationality, said Xu Wei, an official with the city government's news office, speaking to reporters at a briefing.

The southeast province of Guangdong, neighboring Hong Kong, announced similar rules earlier on Tuesday.

