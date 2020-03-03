Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says
Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report. The 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader, who had part of one lung removed because of an illness decades ago, also canceled most audiences last week. (Reporting Giselda Vagnoni and Philip Pullella)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
