Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan awaits tourist's test report, Gehlot tells officials to follow coronavirus guidelines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:46 IST
Rajasthan awaits tourist's test report, Gehlot tells officials to follow coronavirus guidelines

As Rajasthan authorities awaited a crucial medical test report to confirm if an Italian visitor here has coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed health officials to strictly follow the Centre’s guidelines on containing the disease. Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting on Monday night after a 69-year-old Italian tourist reported positive for coronavirus following a test conducted at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

An earlier test conducted at the same government hospital had, however, cleared the man of the virus. Since the two reports were contradictory, the SMS Hospital sent another sample to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“The sample was dispatched from the SMS Hospital to Jaipur airport last evening but it could be sent to Pune in a cargo plane on Tuesday morning,” hospital superintendent Dr D S Meena said. “The sample has been received at NIV, Pune and the report is likely to come this evening,” he said.

The man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted at an isolation ward at the hospital. The other members of the group left for Agra and then New Delhi, according to officials. Gehlot said the Health Department should ensure that there is no fear in the public about coronavirus.

There should be no shortage of facilities for screening and treating those suspected of carrying the virus, he instructed. In a statement on Tuesday, he said those who came in contact with the Italian tourist should be screened after obtaining his travel history.

Those showing symptoms of the disease should be kept in Isolation at home or in hospital, he said. The tourist arrived in Jaipur with his group February 28. He was taken to Fortis Hospital the same night, and then to the SMS Hospital the next day.

While the first test for swine flu and coronavirus cleared him of the two diseases, the second came out positive for coronavirus. State government officials took part in a video conference on Tuesday with a top official from the Centre, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

At Monday night’s meeting with Gehlot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh, Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria, SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari and other senior doctors were present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, killing at least two people and destroying around 40 buildings, police and firefighters said.The Metro Nashville Police reported httpbit.ly2PHXpM2 two fatalities in the East Nashville ...

PM Modi should follow examples of Shastri, Patil and quit: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels a moral responsibility for Delhi violence, he must follow in the footsteps of the Lal Bahadur Shastri and Shivraj Patil instead of quitting so...

Gurdas Maan, Nooran sisters to perform on 15th edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, and sufi singers Nooran sisters along with Smita Bellur are among the noted artistes performing at the upcoming 15th edition of World Sufi Music Festival Jahan-e-Khusra...

Dairy foods consumed in eastern Eurasia as early as 3,000 BC: Study

Researchers have found the earliest evidence for dairy consumption in East Asia, dated to about 3,000 BC, a finding that offers insights into the arrival and evolution of dairy-based animal husbandry in prehistoric Mongolia. The scientists,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020