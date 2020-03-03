Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Agra hotels told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:08 IST
Coronavirus: Agra hotels told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China

Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Lucknow, samples of an Uttar Pradesh residents who had returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning have been sent for testing. He will be quarantined for 14 days in the hospital. The instructions came a day after an Italian tourist was tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. The 69-year-old man was part of a group of 20 tourists, who were in Agra on Sunday. As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI. "We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us," he said, adding that a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitor.

He said the authorities at all tourist sites in Agra have been told to "inform the 24-hour control room about visitors from the countries where the coronavirus outbreak has been reported". Asked whether any visitor in Agra has shown symptoms of coronavirus, Vats said, "The group of 19 tourists who had come from Jaipur was staying in Crystal Sarovar, and had arrived day before yesterday (Sunday) at 2 pm. Next morning (Monday) around 8 am, they left for Delhi." "After this, another batch of 18-19 tourists was staying at the Taj Convention Hotel. They have been tested and have not been found symptomatic. The history of the tourists was scanned and symptoms searched. All of them are normal. The second batch was tested on Monday in the afternoon," Vats said. Meanwhile, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Agarwal said, "A person was screened for coronavirus at the Lok Bandhu Hospital here. He came from Saudi Arabia in the morning. He was ill in Saudi Arabia since February 18 and had complained of cough and was facing difficulties in breathing." "He will be quarantined for 14 days in the hospital. The person is a resident of UP. Blood sample, serum and phlegm have been collected and sent for testing. Prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of coronavirus but we have sent the samples for testing as a precautionary measure," he added.

The CMO said there is no need to panic. The Uttar Pradesh government had on January 27 directed officials to set up 10-bed isolation wards in every district hospital and medical college as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus.

The directive came during a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM directed that special vigil be maintained at airports and on the Indo-Nepal border. He further instructed Health Department officials to take necessary steps in coordination with the Union Health Ministry.

Directions were also issued to spread awareness about the virus and precautionary steps..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England's Carney sees powerful global response to coronavirus

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said policymakers around the world were working on a powerful and timely response to the economic hit from coronavirus which has raised fears of a new global recession. The lines of communication globall...

Wash your hands, Iran's Khamenei says, as coronavirus toll rises

Irans Supreme Leader Aytollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iranians should follow the recommendations of authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the deputy health minister reported more infections and a higher death toll o...

Peugeot maker says UK factory plans dependent on Brexit talks

Peugeot maker PSA does not expect to make a call before the end of 2020 on whether to keep its British factory at Ellesmere Port running, depending on how Brexit talks evolve, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday.The French carmak...

China doctors seek tougher discharge criteria after positive coronavirus tests

Worrying cases of recovered coronavirus patients in China testing positive again for the infection have raised questions among doctors about the criteria being used for discharging people from hospital.China has seen 80,000 cases of the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020