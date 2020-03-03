China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

The cabinet also reiterated that it will strive to maintain economic operations within reasonable range this year.

