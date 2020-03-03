Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eli Lilly does not expect drug shortages due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:50 IST
Eli Lilly does not expect drug shortages due to coronavirus

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to result in shortages for any of its treatments, including all forms of insulin.

The company said it does not source active drug ingredients from China for any of its approved medicines and that its insulin manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe have not been impacted by the outbreak. U.S. officials last week raised concerns over the U.S. drug supply chain in the wake of the outbreak in China, where a significant portion of the ingredients used to make prescription drugs is made.

The U.S. drugs regulator had identified 20 drugs with shortage risks and on Thursday announced the first coronavirus-related drug shortage in the country, but declined to name the drug. Lilly said it was in touch with suppliers to ensure supplies of raw materials and that its global manufacturing network was fully operational.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to take the steps necessary to safeguard the reliable supply of our medicines," the company said in a statement. Generic drugmaker Mylan NV on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the virus could result in drug shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi to hold online-only event for Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi announced today that it would not hold any product launch event on-ground throughout March in India, owing to the rising concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes ahead of the Redmi launch event which was ...

SA people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances

While the South African economy has over the last couple of years taken a beating, her people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances.Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP figures this week showed a decline of 1.4 in the f...

Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh

The Resident Doctors Association RDA of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. Junior doctors and senior resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medi...

Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city

Lawyers owing allegiance to the Left parties and Congress took out a rally in the city on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The rallyists, carrying placards with slogans We oppose CA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020