Except the youth who arrived from Dubai, not a single person has been affected by COVID-19: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra on Tuesday informed that so far not a single person has been affected by COVID-19 in the state, besides the youth who arrived from Dubai. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Monday informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

"Till now not a single person has been affected by COVID-19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him, 45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested," Rajendra told media here. "Rs 100 crore budget is allotted for COVID-19. The health of patient, who came from Dubai, is recovering... Today this virus is not as deadlier that swine flu. The death toll is not more than two-three per cent. Few basic measures can prevent this virus from affecting. People are creating unnecessary panic, people should not panic as many people have been affected and cured. I urge people to not panic," he added.

Rajendra further advised that any person who is having a fever or cough must consult a doctor. "Along with public hospitals, private hospitals are also been prepared. Masks will be supplied. School going students, advocates working in courts, etc, wherever there is a huge gathering people must carry their own hand towel. It is for every individual safety. Prevention is important, we are ready to spend any required amount. Helpline number 104 will be accessible for the public from tomorrow. Rs 100 crore budget as a temporary basis are allotted," he said.

Rajendra further stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered to make arrangements without seeing the money. "We have already made several key decisions in terms of the department," he said and shared details regarding the decision to establish a special hospital for treatment.

He said, "patients with the coronary syndrome should be sent to government hospitals for treatment." (ANI)

