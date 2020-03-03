Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries to provide certificates showing they are virus-free

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuwait City
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:40 IST
Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries to provide certificates showing they are virus-free
Rules say airlines must operate at least 80 pc of their allocated slots under normal circumstances Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.

Passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait, the aviation authority said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

Alleging that the government was running away from debate on the Delhi riots, the Congress on Tuesday said the centres stand against immediate discussion on the issue was the biggest vote of no-confidence in the institution of Parliament. T...

Parliament should give priority to discussing Delhi violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the Parliament should give priority to discussing the issue of violence that took place in the North-East district on Delhi in February. Speaking at a press co...

Ryanair CEO warns of 10% hit to bookings from coronavirus

Ryanair expects a 10 fall in bookings in April and May due to concerns about coronavirus, dealing a meaningful impact to quarterly earnings, but the situation will stabilize by early summer, Chief Executive Michael OLeary said on Tuesday.At...

Down's syndrome, so what? One woman's campaign in France's municipal elections

Eleonore Laloux has battled all her life to be treated like others. Now the 34-year-old is waging a new campaign to become one of the first women in France with Downs syndrome to win a local council seat in this months municipal elections.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020