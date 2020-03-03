Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries to provide certificates showing they are virus-free

Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.

Passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait, the aviation authority said on Twitter.

