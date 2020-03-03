Airliner SAS suspends flights to northern Italy, amid coronavirus outbreak

Scandinavian airliner SAS said on Tuesday it had suspended its flights to northern Italy, between March 4 and 16, citing the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

"SAS has therefore decided to suspend all flights to Milan, Bologna, Turin and Venice from March 4 until March 16," the airline said on its website.

