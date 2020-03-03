Airliner SAS suspends flights to northern Italy, amid coronavirus outbreak
Scandinavian airliner SAS said on Tuesday it had suspended its flights to northern Italy, between March 4 and 16, citing the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
"SAS has therefore decided to suspend all flights to Milan, Bologna, Turin and Venice from March 4 until March 16," the airline said on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Scandinavian
- Italy
- Turin
- Venice
- Milan
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy
Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy
Rugby-Winless Scotland make three changes for Six Nations trip to Italy
Rugby-Italy desperate to end barren Six Nations run
Italy govt wins lower house confidence vote on new motorway rules